South Africa’s border with Mozambique partially reopened

The South African side of Mozambique's border has since been partially reopened.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato, however, stressed security is a top priority.

“The key issue here is security, and that is why we are saying we cannot just take people into an environment that we know is more dangerous.”

Authorities closed the Lembobo border this week after numerous trucks were attacked, damaged, and looted, with nearly 500 drivers receiving humanitarian aid from the Red Cross.

Six fuel trucks heading to South Africa were also rerouted.

“If people don’t understand, they easily temper petroleum things and the whole thing can explode, then people will die in numbers. That is why we had to take those out of Mozambique and put them here until everything is stabilized, then we can be able to make a determination,” Masiapato said.

The protests erupted after the 9 October elections, with allegations of vote-rigging, resulting in at least 30 deaths, widespread looting, and significant damage to infrastructure.









