Mozambicans in Durban protest alleged 'human rights crimes'

A group of Mozambicans living in Durban has taken to the streets to protest what they say are crimes against humanity in their home country.

They marched from Saratoga Park in Umhlanga to the Mozambican Embassy in La Lucia.

Mozambique has been in political turmoil, worsened by unrest sparked by October's disputed election that saw Frelimo declared the winner.

Civil society groups say more than 100 people have been killed during the protests, blaming a crackdown by the government.

The Interior Minister last month labelled the demonstrations "acts of terrorism".

READ: Ray Nkonyeni workers’ strike continues





Lidia Congolo, who describes herself as an activist, took part in the protest.

She says they want to return home, but the situation there makes it difficult.

“We need to work hard to build our nation and make it prosper. We are tired of being called foreigners here.”

Another protester, Paul Manhiça, has called for fellow African nations, especially South Africa, to help ease the tensions in the neighbouring country.

"Please, we are pleading with you South Africa - please intervene in the problem of Mozambique."

The group said they had a list of demands for the ambassador, including a demand for transparency around the recent election.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)