Move to blacklist some service providers 'long overdue' - eThekwini ratepayers

The city's blacklisted eight companies which it says were linked to suspicious activities.

It says the move's part of efforts to root out fraud and corruption.





Thirty-two is the total number of banned entities.

That full list will be handed over to National Treasury and scrapped from the database.

Ish Prahladh, who's with the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, says this will help the municipality to stop overspending and wasting money.

"Regarding the steps the city manager has taken, it's high time.

“If a contractor takes on a job, they first walk around the job, takes hours for them to put shovel to the ground, more hours by the time they get to the fault.

“Then even more hours are spent, and then it's time for the next contractor.

The contractor leaves, not showing the next contractor how far they've gone with the fault.

“Then the next contractor comes, looks around and starts digging, finishes, now takes a list of materials. Money wasted, three contractors for one job."





