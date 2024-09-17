Corruption should be reported to police and not council, says Xaba

Xaba was speaking during an EXCO sitting on Tuesday.

He said matters of corruption should be reported to the police.

It's in response to a letter sent to Xaba by KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi last week, alleging whistleblowers had reported the city for fraud and statutory non-compliance.

eThekwini is under a section 154 intervention, which is meant to provide government support in the running of the metro.

A Presidential eThekwini Working Group also provides support to the city.

Xaba said he was yet to see evidence to support the allegations.

"Anyone who is aware of any fraud being committed in the city, we do have a CIIU that investigates such matters of such allegations, but if they feel uncomfortable, they can report that information."

