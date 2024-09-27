Agri SA says more support needed to shield farmers from severe weather

Agri SA has shared its concerns following the devastating snowstorm in KZN.

Chairperson Johan Wege says farm operations were severely affected by sleet, which led to the loss of livestock.

He says more help is needed to ensure that farmers don't bear the brunt of disruptive weather events, particularly in rural areas.

"A high number of farmers are not in a position to make provision, and I think assistance from the bank, for small to medium community farmers would be something."

READ: KZN farmers assessing damage after snowstorm

He has also advised farmers to take the necessary steps to protect their animals, crops, and properties.

"We all need to make sure we have got some spare food. I am very involved in the Eastern Cape with some of the communal farmers and we have sent a message out before, to say it's going to be entering a very cold period make sure you got some extra bales."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)