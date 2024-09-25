KZN farmers assessing damage after snowstorm

The African Farmers' Association of South Africa says assessments are continuing but they can confirm losses in the southwestern region.

"Farmers lost their livestock, especially cattle, goats and chickens. The siutation is bad in KZN, there’s nothing they can do because they don't have any insurance or a grazing tent which is fenced."





AFASA's chairperson in KZN, Mbongeni Sikhakhane, says most of the time, weather warnings fail to reach farmers who live in rural parts. He says been discussing this challenge with the Department of Agriculture.

"We want to thank the department. There is funding to help farmers living in rural areas, so we are watching closely."