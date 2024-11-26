Search for Limpopo student at Umhlanga beach

The 23-year-old went missing while he was swimming at Eastmoor Crescent on Monday.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says lifeguards, rescue swimmers, police and metro officials were there.

"On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers and eThekwini Umhlanga lifeguards launched into the surf using a Malibu rescue board and rescue torpedo buoys and free dive searched for a 23-year-old male from Limpopo, who had gone missing in the surf after being caught in rip currents while swimming.





READ: Two kids drown within 24 hours in KZN





"The search was joined by NSRI rescue craft. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there remained no signs of the missing man."

Lambinon says it's understood the man was on a holiday.

"It appears that two brothers, from Limpopo and now living in Johannesburg, were visiting the Drakensberg on a holiday and were returning to Johannesburg. They had decided to go to the beach for a swim before their flight.





"One brother, age 23, who is studying at Limpopo University, had entered the water to swim. He appeared to be caught in rip currents."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)