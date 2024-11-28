More KZN spaza shops shut as blitz continues
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Eight more spaza shops have been shut down - this time in north-western KwaZulu-Natal.
Eight more spaza shops have been shut down - this time in north-western KwaZulu-Natal.
Officials say they were found to be in violation of health and business regulations.
Police and municipal officials from Alfred Duma Local Municipality and uThukela District conducted inspections in the Indaka area.
They say they found that some shop owners did not have permits to sell, while others prepared food in the toilets or sold expired food.
READ: Spaza shop registration ‘not punishment,’ says Ramaphosa
Alfred Duma Municipality's Zama Sibisi says the conditions of those tuck shops were appalling.
"In some of the shops, you find that they are sleeping inside, selling and doing everything inside, which is unacceptable.
"We also found about seven undocumented foreign nationals. Some ran away, which tells us that there are a lot of undocumented foreign nationals."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's tips on what to do if you leave you partner on read
If you accidentally left your partner on read and it's getting closer to...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
KZN woman's car stolen from a carwash in Ballito
This is a sign to check your insurance policy...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago