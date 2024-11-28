More KZN spaza shops shut as blitz continues

Officials say they were found to be in violation of health and business regulations.

Police and municipal officials from Alfred Duma Local Municipality and uThukela District conducted inspections in the Indaka area.

They say they found that some shop owners did not have permits to sell, while others prepared food in the toilets or sold expired food.





Alfred Duma Municipality's Zama Sibisi says the conditions of those tuck shops were appalling.

"In some of the shops, you find that they are sleeping inside, selling and doing everything inside, which is unacceptable.

"We also found about seven undocumented foreign nationals. Some ran away, which tells us that there are a lot of undocumented foreign nationals."





