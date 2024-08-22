 More damaging winds expected for KZN on Thursday
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

The South African Weather Service says the warning they issued for strong winds and waves on Thursday may cause damage to temporary structures. 

A Yellow Level 2 alert was sent out for areas between Port Edward and Kosi Bay. 

 

"We had a cold front that passed over KZN and that came with strong damaging winds, around 70 kilometres per hour on average and what that does is over the ocean it generates waves which might cause some damages," says forecaster Siphesihle Dlamini. 


Dlamini says these conditions are likely to continue throughout the day.

 

"We are expecting the waves to average at least about 5.5 metres, and they might reach 6 metres as the wave height, more especially between Durban and Richards Bay."


