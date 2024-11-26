More arrests expected in the AKA, Tibz murder case





On Tuesday, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made the remarks at a media briefing in Durban, where he reflected on policing activities since August.

The rapper and his friend were gunned down on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023.

Seven suspects linked to the murders have been appearing in court.

Two of them, who are brothers, were nabbed in eSwatini and are awaiting extradition.

Mkhwanazi says the investigation is ongoing.

"The picture is unfolding behind the scenes and as we investigate, and it is very interesting what we are beginning to see. We are working closely with the NPA to ensure that all leads are followed. More arrests [are] expected, no stone will be left unturned, and no one will be spared if they are found to be involved in the two murders that shone the spotlight on our province."

Reflecting on the crime stats in KZN, he said over 42,000 arrests were made since the beginning of August.

"Over 14,000 of them were arrested for contact crime, 926 suspects were arrested for murder and 986 were arrested for attempted murder. A total of 8139 suspects were arrested for assault with intent kill, 639 drug dealers were arrested in the province. Most of them were foreign nationals and the drugs worth millions of rands were confiscated in the process."









