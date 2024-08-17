AKA and ‘Tibz’ murder suspects can appeal the extradition ruling – NPA

The Manzini Magistrate's Court in eSwatini granted South Africa's request for the extradition of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande on Friday.





The brothers will be flown to Durban, where they'll join five other accused at the Durban Magistrates Court.

ALSO READ: AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers to be extradited





NPA KZN spokesperson, Natasha Kara, says they have 15 days to lodge an appeal.





"Should they not appeal within the 15-court day period, then the record of the proceedings will be transmitted to the Prime Minister of Eswatini to decide on the surrender of the Respondents to South Africa.





Following the Prime Minister’s decision to surrender, Interpol Eswatini and Interpol SA will decide on a date of handover. "





