Cargo operations back on track at SA-Mozambique border

Cargo operations back on track at SA-Mozambique Lebombo border
Updated | By Newswatch
Cargo operations have
resumed at South Africa's border crossing with Mozambique.
The Border Management Authority says it is currently working with SARS to clear the backlog.
Spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi says Mozambican authorities were able to resolve the issues affecting their systems on Saturday morning to facilitate processing through the Ressano Garcia port of entry into Mozambique.
"The port is now open for cargo movement. This development paves the way for the full reopening of the port."
She has reminded travellers to remain cautious adding that they will continue to monitor the situation.
The Lebombo port of entry was partially reopened yesterday for the movement of people.
South African border officials took a decision to shut the crossing following weeks of violent protests over Mozambique's contested election results.
