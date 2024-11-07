Month-long lane closure of M65 to King Shaka airport
Updated | By Newswatch
Motorists heading into King Shaka International Airport are being warned of a lane closure on the M65 Highway starting on Friday.
Motorists heading into King Shaka International Airport are being warned of a lane closure on the M65 Highway starting on Friday.
Dube TradePort Corporation and the Airports Company of South Africa say the lane will be closed for one month.
The closure is to allow for maintenance work.
READ: ‘Bridge is giving way’ - N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp closed
"Please allow for potential delays in your travel time if you are using the N2 to access King Shaka International Airport," it said in a statement.
"Alternative access to King Shaka International Airport is available via R102 and Watson Highway."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Sick of spam calls? This new proposal might be the solution
Minister Parks Tau has proposed an opt-out registry to help consumers bl...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Goodbye 10111? SA plans shift to single emergency number
SA’s emergency numbers could merge into one 112 hotline, aiming to impro...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago