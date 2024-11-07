Month-long lane closure of M65 to King Shaka airport

Dube TradePort Corporation and the Airports Company of South Africa say the lane will be closed for one month.

The closure is to allow for maintenance work.





"Please allow for potential delays in your travel time if you are using the N2 to access King Shaka International Airport," it said in a statement.

"Alternative access to King Shaka International Airport is available via R102 and Watson Highway."





