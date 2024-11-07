 Month-long lane closure of M65 to King Shaka airport
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Month-long lane closure of M65 to King Shaka airport

Updated | By Newswatch

Motorists heading into King Shaka International Airport are being warned of a lane closure on the M65 Highway starting on Friday. 

Month-long lane closure of M65 to King Shaka airport
Supplied

Dube TradePort Corporation and the Airports Company of South Africa say the lane will be closed for one month. 

 

The closure is to allow for maintenance work. 


READ: ‘Bridge is giving way’ - N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp closed

 

"Please allow for potential delays in your travel time if you are using the N2 to access King Shaka International Airport," it said in a statement. 

 

"Alternative access to King Shaka International Airport is available via R102 and Watson Highway."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.