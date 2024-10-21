Mom of teen missing at Mtunzini Beach ‘holding onto hope’

"I hope I will find him, but I'm still waiting and sitting here near the beach,” she told Newswatch on Monday.

"I won't say anything at this stage. I just need a prayer. Even my mind is just not functioning well today. I'm just all over the place."

Fourteen-year-old Lwazi Gumede went missing on Saturday while swimming with his friends.

The search for him has been suspended temporarily due to poor weather conditions.

READ: Call for efforts to curb Msunduzi River pollution

But his mother, Philile Gumede and other family members have stayed at the beach to wait for any news.

Deputy Mayor of uMlalazi Mbongeleni Ngema was also there and said he was told that the boys came to the beach to mark the end of their exams.

"At this moment in time it looks like the parents were not aware of the fact that their kids were going to the beach. It is quite a painful experience now that the parents had to hear from people that her son had drowned at the beach.

“It’s quite difficult, it’s quite painful. I spoke to his mother now and she is taking the situation very badly."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)