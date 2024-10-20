Call for efforts to curb Msunduzi River pollution

The eThekwini Unite Ratepayers Business and Civics Organisation is reacting to evidence recently revealed by the Duzi uMngeni Conservation Trust.





The trust found that the combination of diffuse pollution from agricultural runoff and sewage spills in the Msunduzi River has worsened over the years.





It's reportedly put strain on the Midmar and Inanda Dams.





READ: Water outage being addressed – Msunduzi





The organisation’s Allison Schoeman says swift action is needed before it impacts eThekwini's water supply.





"The response has to these spills is slow and the needed infrastructure upgrades has been lacking. It’s clear that the lack of both political will and resources have stymied any real process.





"The contamination from untreated sewage and industrial pollutants has led to the proliferation of algae blooms which severely hinder the capacity of treatment plants.





“These plants are already operating under immense strain with increasing demand during the warmer months we are likely to see more frequent and prolonged water outages."