Mom, son shot dead in PMB home

The pregnant woman and her 11-year-old son were shot dead by an unknown suspect who entered their Glenwood home on Sunday.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a six-year-old child is the only survivor.





"When police arrived at the scene, they found the deceased's husband, who informed the police that he was alerted of gunshots at his house, and when he arrived, he found the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

"He also found that his stepson was also shot and killed in his room. The motive of the killing is unknown. The search for the suspect is underway."





