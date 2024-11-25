Two kids drown within 24 hours in KZN

The National Sea Rescue Institute says a boy drowned at a beach in Richards Bay.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says uMhlathuze lifeguards began a search for the teen after he was reported missing while swimming in the Bay Hall area on Sunday afternoon.

"Police divers scuba dived into the search area where they located and recovered the body of the teenager. The body has been taken into the care of the government's Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket."

In a separate incident, a four-year-old boy lost his life in a crash in the Blythedale area on the KZN north coast.

While the circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known, the light motor vehicle which was carrying 12 passengers, is said to have overturned on the R74 on Sunday afternoon.

Samantha Meyrick who is with IPSS Medical Rescue Services says the travellers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"A three-year-old little boy sustained moderate injuries. The patients were stabilised on the scene by various services before they were transported to the hospital for further care. Sadly, a four-year-old little boy was declared deceased on scene."