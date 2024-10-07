MKP’s John Hlophe resigns from JSC

The move comes after the party lost its bid to interdict the JSC from meeting on Monday.





The commission refused to postpone the meeting, which was meant to interview candidates for various judicial vacancies, claiming Hlophe's absence wouldn’t affect its operations.





Hlophe, the MK Party’s deputy president, was designated by the National Assembly as one of the six members to sit on the JSC.





However, the DA approached the courts, arguing that it was irrational for Hlophe to serve on a body that interviews judges for vacancies and disciplines members of the judiciary.





