MKP’s John Hlophe resigns from JSC
Updated | By Newswatch
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party on Monday withdrew John Hlophe’s nomination to the Judicial Service Commission.
The move comes after the party lost its bid to interdict the JSC from meeting on Monday.
The commission refused to postpone the meeting, which was meant to interview candidates for various judicial vacancies, claiming Hlophe's absence wouldn’t affect its operations.
Hlophe, the MK Party’s deputy president, was designated by the National Assembly as one of the six members to sit on the JSC.
However, the DA approached the courts, arguing that it was irrational for Hlophe to serve on a body that interviews judges for vacancies and disciplines members of the judiciary.
Parliament impeached the former Western Cape Judge President in February after the Judicial Service Commission found him guilty of gross misconduct.
The charge stemmed from his attempt in 2008 to influence two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in his arms deal corruption case
In a statement on Monday, the MK Party claimed Hlophe’s name should not be associated with what they deem a misleading and improperly constituted commission.
They argued that the JSC violates constitutional requirements by failing to include three members from opposition parties.
The party believes that the will of the South African people, who elected Hlophe to fulfil his parliamentary duties, has been undermined.
