MKP supporters gather for first anniversary in Durban

People have been arriving from various parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of supporters, dressed in green T-shirts, have been streaming into the venue under scorching temperatures in Durban.

The official programme is scheduled to get underway at midday under tight security.

READ: Malema secures 'unopposed' third term as EFF president

MKP leader and former president Jacob Zuma is among the speakers who will address the gathering of more than 3,000, under the theme of solidifying the party's position in South Africa’s political landscape.

The party says the festivities will continue Monday.

It is hosting a gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre where a seat at Zuma's table costs R2 million.

