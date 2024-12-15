MKP supporters gather for first anniversary in Durban
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Supporters of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party have
been taking their seats at the Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of celebrations to
mark the organisation’s one year anniversary.
Supporters of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party have been taking their seats at the Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of celebrations to mark the organisation’s one year anniversary.
People have been arriving from various parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
Hundreds of supporters, dressed in green T-shirts, have been streaming into the venue under scorching temperatures in Durban.
The official programme is scheduled to get underway at midday under tight security.
READ: Malema secures 'unopposed' third term as EFF president
MKP leader and former president Jacob Zuma is among the speakers who will address the gathering of more than 3,000, under the theme of solidifying the party's position in South Africa’s political landscape.
The party says the festivities will continue Monday.
It is hosting a gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre where a seat at Zuma's table costs R2 million.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Guy proposes at Chris Brown Concert
When you get down on one knee to Chris Brown singing, 'New Flame'...Carol Ofori 44 minutes ago
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli 2 days, 2 hours ago