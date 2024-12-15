Malema secures 'unopposed' third term as EFF president

He was re-elected unopposed on Saturday night at the party's elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

This is where over 2,000 delegates attending the National People's Assembly elected the party's top six officials.

Godrich Gardee has been elected the new deputy president filling a post left vacant by Floyd Shivambu's departure to the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party.

"My name is Godrich, my surname is Gardee, from ward 15 Mbombela sub-region in Mpumalanga, I accept the nomination," he said.

READ: EFF delegates to vote for top six at Nasrec conference

Marshall Dlamini remains the secretary-general, his deputy is now the party's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

Nontando Nolutshungu was elected the national chairperson.

Omphile Maotwe retained her seat at treasurer-general of the EFF.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)