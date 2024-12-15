Malema secures 'unopposed' third term as EFF president
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Julius Malema has secured a third term as
president of the Economic Freedom Fighters.
He was re-elected unopposed on Saturday night at the party's elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
This is where over 2,000 delegates attending the National People's Assembly elected the party's top six officials.
Godrich Gardee has been elected the new deputy president filling a post left vacant by Floyd Shivambu's departure to the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party.
"My name is Godrich, my surname is Gardee, from ward 15 Mbombela sub-region in Mpumalanga, I accept the nomination," he said.
READ: EFF delegates to vote for top six at Nasrec conference
Marshall Dlamini remains the secretary-general, his deputy is now the party's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.
Nontando Nolutshungu was elected the national chairperson.
Omphile Maotwe retained her seat at treasurer-general of the EFF.
