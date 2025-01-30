MKP to rally as Duduzile Zuma appears in court
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
MK Party members are expected to descend on the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning where Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is due to make her first appearance.
The 42-year-old daughter of former president Jacob Zuma is facing charges linked to her alleged involvement in the 2021 July unrest.
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Party has described the accusations levelled against Zuma-Sambudla, as an abuse of state institutions.
In a message on X, formerly Twitter, the organisation - founded by her father - urged its ground forces to mobilise in solidarity for the MP.
Details on her charges are unclear at this stage.
But at the time of the riots, several inflammatory posts were shared on what was believed to be Zuma-Sambudla's social media account.
The civil unrest - which left over 300 people dead - broke out after her father was jailed on charges of contempt of court.
A year later, KZN prosecutors were asked whether Zuma's daughter was being investigated for allegedly instigating the violence.
The provincial Director for Public Prosecutions said they would need sufficient evidence to build a case.
