MKP to establish KZN office: Shivambu

Speaking at the party’s gala dinner on Monday night, Shivambu acknowledged that resources were a challenge, but said that there is room to expand.





He says it is part of their strategy to grow the organisation, which held its one-year anniversary celebrations in Durban, over the weekend.





"All those offices should have staff members and must be accessible. We must interact with people from time to time."





He’s also hit back at criticism for leaving the EFF, where he served for over a decade.





Shivambu likened his departure to former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to form the MK Party.





"That was one of the boldest actions. That is why some of us did not have fear to leave a 10-year-old organisation. For a just and revolutionary cause, anything has to be done correctly."





