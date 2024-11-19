Mkhwanazi: 3 dangerous gang members to be brought to KZN

Six members, including the alleged mastermind, lined up at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The difficulty we have is that these are young boys. The ring leader is 20 year-old that's how young they are. Each time you arrest someone, a person dies, there are more youngsters being recruited into the group,” Mkhwanazi told the media outside court.

They were nabbed during a roadblock in Sundumbili on the north coast.

Mkhwanazi, who attended the court proceedings, told reporters that the gang's been terrorising the KwaMashu community.

The group's been linked to murder, attempted murder and robbery cases in the area.





Detectives say they are also believed to be behind several hijackings on Dumisani Makhaye Drive.

Mkhwanazi said another three suspects arrested in Gauteng are being brought to KZN.

"We can't be comfortable saying that there is no more group members left behind. So we will continue the arrest the gang left behind, with the investigations being done, there is more to apprehend."

The suspects are due back in court soon.