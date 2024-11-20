Miss SA opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal

Mia le Roux pulled out of the event in Mexico during the preliminary competition last Thursday over health concerns.

On Wednesday, Le Roux posted a video posted on Instagram.

She explained that she suffered from vertigo, which she says can be more pronounced and intense in those who are hearing impaired as she is.

She says that while she was mentally strong and ready, her body was under a lot of strain, so she went to see a doctor in Mexico City.





"On the night of the preliminary, I continued to push myself. I was ready in my national costume to showcase it proudly, but my body was saying no, and my vertigo intensified and became unmanageable.

"As we waited backstage, I fell repeatedly, and I was not able to get up and feel secure standing without support. After a conversation with the production personnel, I did not [feel like I could] I could safely walk on stage. I had to quickly realise that this was not the goal that was meant for me."

Le Roux says she is grateful that the Miss SA organisation allowed her to step back.

"It was not easy. I was not just doing this for myself but for all of South Africa and for every single person who has thought they could never be on a platform like this."

She has thanked South Africans for their kind wishes and support.

