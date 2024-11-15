 Miss SA drops out of Miss Universe due to poor health
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Miss SA drops out of Miss Universe due to poor health

Updated | By Newswatch

The Miss South Africa Organisation has confirmed that Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe Competition.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux wearing her crown and Miss Universe sash
Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux wearing her crown and Miss Universe sash/Instagram Screenshot/Official_Miss SA

 In a statement released on Friday morning, the organisation said it's due to health complications.

 

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is currently underway in Mexico.

 

The organisation said Le Roux has shown incredible courage and grace throughout the difficult period, but that her health and well-being are of the upmost importance.

 READ: Miss Universe 2024: Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina reunite

The 28-year-old Free State-born model made history as the first hearing-impaired woman to win the crown this year.

 

She was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.