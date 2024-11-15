Miss SA drops out of Miss Universe due to poor health
Updated | By Newswatch
The Miss South Africa Organisation has confirmed that Miss South
Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, has withdrawn from the Miss Universe Competition.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the organisation said it's due to health complications.
The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is currently underway in Mexico.
The organisation said Le Roux has shown incredible courage and grace throughout the difficult period, but that her health and well-being are of the upmost importance.
The 28-year-old Free State-born model made history as the first hearing-impaired woman to win the crown this year.
She was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one.
