 DA warns KZN budget cuts will ‘severely’ impact service delivery
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Democratic Alliance in KZN has warned that budget cuts to the provincial government will severely impact service delivery in crucial departments like Health, Education, and Social Development. 

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers 27 July
KZN Treasury

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers told the legislature last week that the province will have to cut its budget by R12 billion over the next three years. 


DA's KZN spokesperson on Finance, Tim Brauteseth, says the provincial budget isn't enough to sustain it until the next financial year, adding that there's already an R8 billion shortfall. 

 

Brauteseth believes that KZN's administration would be justified in protesting against the treatment it's been receiving from the National Treasury.

 

"We understand those cuts in budgets that it is an unavoidable consequence; however, at the national level, there was a national wage agreement for the civil service that exceeded those advisories on the allowance for salary increases, and then the province is told that you will have to cover the shortfall yourself. 


"It is not looking like it is going to get any better, but right now, it is a super tough position, and that is going to impact service delivery."


