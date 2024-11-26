Meyer: Renovated govt buildings could be sold

The MEC addressed the media on Monday during the launch of the Esplanade government building renovation project in Durban.

He said, among other things, they are considering relocating staff members to offices in buildings owned by the government.

Meyer said this would help reduce rental costs and allow them to redirect funds to other priority areas.

He said they are exploring mixed-use opportunities for government-owned properties and have considered selling some renovated buildings.

"The reality is that we own assets that we do not need, and that is putting a huge strain. This department is built on rates and taxes. To develop the municipalities of KZN is over R1.7 billion a year. It is unsustainable for a government department to pay that for buildings standing empty.

"So, we have to look at new ways to use, what we can use ourselves, we will, but we can make it available to NGOs and NPOs so they can serve the community. What we will do with 99 leases with public partnerships, and what needs to be sold, we will sell."













