Meyer: Policy on rebuilding weather-damaged infrastructure needs revision

"One thing the department is now looking at to change is that we had a policy of build back as it is, the storms will come and destroy something, and we will rebuild it in exactly the same place and the same way - two years later another flood comes and destroy it."

The province has faced some destructive storms over the years, including floods and tornados, leaving thousands destitute and infrastructure destroyed.

Meyer says they have begun research and engagement on climate-resilient building methods.





He says the best plan forward is building better.

"The reality is floods are now part of our lives in KZN. Three years ago, we saw a level six warning and we were all panicking.





"Now it's like, 'There's a level six warning. I still have time to go to the shops'. It became so normalised so quickly, and we have to understand we have to build our infrastructure to be a lot more resilient because we can't keep rebuilding."





