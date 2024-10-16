Meyer: Contractors who fail to complete work will be blacklisted

This was the warning from Public Works MEC Martin Meyer as he officially opened the new Ilembe district offices in KwaDukuza on Tuesday.

The project began in 2022 and cost the taxpayer some R56 million to complete.

Meyer says construction was delayed when some sub-contractors fled with their deposits.





READ: Meyer intervenes after PMB construction hit by disruptions

"This department, going forward, will blacklist companies and contractors that do not do what they are supposed to do. If people misuse taxpayers’ money, we will come down hard."

He says blacklisted contractors will have an option to appeal the decision.





"Recouping money from contractors is very difficult and a long legal process and that is something we are obviously looking into. Our main problem is with subcontractors where monies are already given to them as a deposit to help and unfortunately, they took the money.

"The most important thing for me, as I said, is the lessons to be learned, and we must not, as a department, blacklist contractors."





