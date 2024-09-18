Metro police warn about fonts used on number plates
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
eThekwini metro police are warning motorists against using number plates with the incorrect font.
On Tuesday, they fined a driver for tampering with his licence plate and altering the car's suspension.
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says it's illegal to change the font on your licence plate.
"This can lead to several penalties. We are advising motorists to avoid such behaviour."
According to the government, only the GE font can be used on South African number plates.
There are other rules regarding the size, background and display of the plates.
