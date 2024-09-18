KZN cops appeal for help in finding alleged extortionist

Linda Hlengwa is also wanted in connection with cases of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Authorities say Linda Hlengwa has allegedly been terrorising businesses in Mariannhill.

He was arrested in 2020 after being found in possession of a gun and ammunition but was released from custody pending the results of the ballistic test.

"He has ignored summons to appear in court to face his charges,” says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

“Hlengwa, who also goes by the name ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’, is wanted in connection with cases after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Hlengwa’s warrant of arrest was issued by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 9 September this year. Anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Linda Hlengwa, make use of the crime stop number 08600 10111."





