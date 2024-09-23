Melting snow triggers flood warning in KZN

Heavy snow fell in the Midlands and southern Drakensberg amongst other areas.





On the N3 near Van Reenens Pass, motorists were left trapped for more than 12 hours in knee-deep snow.





A woman died from hypothermia on Saturday.





Officials managed to completely clear the route, using graders and free those trapped last night.





COGTA spokesperson, Senzo Mzila says most of the snow began to melt on Monday.





"With all routes now reopened, motorists are urged to drive safely. The department also alerts communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment areas to the potential flooding due to snowmelt in the highlands.





"Particularly with schools closed, parents are advised to ensure that children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, especially rivers and dams. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas along the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga."





