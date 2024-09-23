Melting snow triggers flood warning in KZN
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN is warning of possible flooding in areas where snow has begun to melt after this weekend's extreme weather.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN is warning of possible flooding in areas where snow has begun to melt after this weekend's extreme weather.
Heavy snow fell in the Midlands and southern Drakensberg amongst other areas.
On the N3 near Van Reenens Pass, motorists were left trapped for more than 12 hours in knee-deep snow.
A woman died from hypothermia on Saturday.
Officials managed to completely clear the route, using graders and free those trapped last night.
READ: Eskom says power restored in most KZN areas affected by storm
COGTA spokesperson, Senzo Mzila says most of the snow began to melt on Monday.
"With all routes now reopened, motorists are urged to drive safely. The department also alerts communities downstream of the Tugela River catchment areas to the potential flooding due to snowmelt in the highlands.
"Particularly with schools closed, parents are advised to ensure that children do not play near unguarded large bodies of water, especially rivers and dams. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor areas along the Tugela River, from Ladysmith to uMsinga."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Matriculants share how much they spent on their outfits
Some of these matriculants spent more than some brides spend on their we...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
Picnic basket food ideas for Heritage Day
The weather report says that we can expect sunny skies tomorrow, so why ...Danny Guselli 8 hours ago