Eskom says power restored in most KZN areas affected by storm

Heavy rain and snow left many communities including those in Underberg, Pietermaritzburg, Empangeni, and Newcastle, in the dark.

Technicians were deployed immediately but weren't able to access some areas due to the snowstorm that brought traffic to a grinding halt on the N3 over the weekend.





The utility's Khanyisa Sihlobo says the reopening of roads has helped improve access to the affected areas.





"Supply has been secured in certain areas. We were able to identify the faults in certain areas especially where there is no access. We are unable to say when we will restore full supply."





Eskom says the areas that still need assistance are Umngeni, Bulwer, Ixopo, Estcourt, Ladysmith, Colenso, Bergville, Nottingham Road, Mooi River Umgeni, Kokstad, Underberg and Kamberg.