Meeting held at Overport school over racial incident
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Officials from the KZN Department of Education are at a school in Overport in central Durban for a meeting after an altercation left some pupils needing medical treatment.
There were chaotic scenes at Centenary Secondary School on Tuesday, apparently prompted by a racial incident.
The school was shut down, and pupils were sent home.
The department's Muzi Mahlambi says community members, Parliament members, councillors and student representatives join them at the meeting.
"We are encouraged by the fact that the parents who were outside the gate dispersed once they were addressed. It is a positive sign that if they could do that, it means these are parents who have control over their children."
Mahlambi says only a handful of children returned to school on Wednesday.
"We are planning to have a parent meeting soon, sometime this week. It could be tomorrow or over the weekend. From the introduction of issues, we are very much positive that we will come up with something progressive."
He says the situation is stable, but they will continue to monitor it.
