Cogta MEC urges action against infrastructure theft in KZN
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe
Buthelezi has urged municipalities to tighten measures to combat the theft and
vandalism of public infrastructure.
Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged municipalities to tighten measures to combat the theft and vandalism of public infrastructure.
He was reacting to the 15-year jail sentence handed to Fezile Bho Zama for theft at the Ezinqoleni Water Pump Station near Port Shepstone.
Two water pumps and copper cables were stolen, severely disrupting water supply to local communities.
Officials say Zama was convicted after police and the Ugu District Municipality's security team ensured a watertight case.
READ: Over 500 new metro cops deployed in eThekwini
COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says they hope the sentencing will send a strong message.
"Every year, hundreds of millions of rands worth of infrastructure is stolen in KZN municipalities, plunging communities into darkness and causing essential services such as water, sanitation, and electricity to fail.
"The MEC has commended the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the Ugu District Municipality's security team and the Ezinqoleni SAPS, for their role in capturing and successfully prosecuting the suspect."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Claudette Sigamoney: a KZN visionary entrepreneur
"Being the vice president of the Chamber has given me more exposure than...Carol Ofori 4 hours ago