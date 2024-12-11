Cogta MEC urges action against infrastructure theft in KZN

He was reacting to the 15-year jail sentence handed to Fezile Bho Zama for theft at the Ezinqoleni Water Pump Station near Port Shepstone.

Two water pumps and copper cables were stolen, severely disrupting water supply to local communities.

Officials say Zama was convicted after police and the Ugu District Municipality's security team ensured a watertight case.

READ: Over 500 new metro cops deployed in eThekwini

COGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says they hope the sentencing will send a strong message.

"Every year, hundreds of millions of rands worth of infrastructure is stolen in KZN municipalities, plunging communities into darkness and causing essential services such as water, sanitation, and electricity to fail.

"The MEC has commended the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies, including the Ugu District Municipality's security team and the Ezinqoleni SAPS, for their role in capturing and successfully prosecuting the suspect."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)