MEC names acting municipal manager for Nongoma
Updated | By Bulletin
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has announced Mpumelelo Mnguni as the acting municipal manager of the Nongoma Local Municipality in the north of the province.
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has announced Mpumelelo Mnguni as the acting municipal manager of the Nongoma Local Municipality in the north of the province.
The mayor and several senior officials, including the deputy mayor and council speaker, were arrested in connection with more than 50 corruption charges related to tenders granted by the municipality.
They appeared in the local court on Monday, with the case remanded to Friday.
Buthelezi welcomed the arrest when he addressed the municipal council on Tuesday.
READ: Nongoma mayor, officials arrested for corruption
The municipality also faced a management vacuum after the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the appointment of Nhlakanipho Zulu as municipal manager last week.
Buthelezi said the new acting municipal manager will help root out corruption:
"Mr Mnguni is a seasoned local government practitioner with the skills, competence and experience to restore order in this municipality. I urge all councillors to cooperate with Mr Mnguni."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Whatever happened to Mxit?
Mxit, SA’s iconic messaging app, shaped friendships and culture before c...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
WATCH: Teacher’s voice-recognition skill stuns parents
This is what passion for your craft and people looks like!Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago