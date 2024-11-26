MEC names acting municipal manager for Nongoma

The mayor and several senior officials, including the deputy mayor and council speaker, were arrested in connection with more than 50 corruption charges related to tenders granted by the municipality.

They appeared in the local court on Monday, with the case remanded to Friday.

Buthelezi welcomed the arrest when he addressed the municipal council on Tuesday.





The municipality also faced a management vacuum after the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the appointment of Nhlakanipho Zulu as municipal manager last week.

Buthelezi said the new acting municipal manager will help root out corruption:

"Mr Mnguni is a seasoned local government practitioner with the skills, competence and experience to restore order in this municipality. I urge all councillors to cooperate with Mr Mnguni."





