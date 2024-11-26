 Nongoma mayor, officials arrested for corruption
Updated | By Newswatch

The mayor of northern Nongoma Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and other senior municipal officials are currently behind bars

Mayor Clifford Ndabandaba as well as his deputy and the municipality's speaker were nabbed last week, on charges of corruption.

 

The CFO for Supply Chain Manager and a private businessman were also arrested.

 

They made their first appearance in the local court on Monday.

Natasha Kara, who is with the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, says the case relates to an alleged fraudulent tender for services rendered to the municipality.

 

"He appeared 57 counts of corruption amounting to approximately eight-thousand-rand. The case was remanded to 29 November 2024, for a formal bail application."

