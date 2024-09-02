Mchunu proposes civil lawsuits against cop killers

At least 39 law enforcement personnel lost their lives between March 2023 and April this year.

Mchunu says that simply serving jail time is not enough punishment for those who commit these crimes.

"We're exploring possibilities into how SAPS can assist families in civil claims against those responsible for the murder of police officers, and this will soon become a reality.





“The initiative aims to ensure that justice is served not just through criminal proceedings but it’s holding perpetrators financially accountable for the pain and loss they will have a cost."

The minister spoke at an annual Commemoration Day event in Pretoria on Sunday to honour officers who died in the line of duty.





