 Mchunu: Police must be better prepared at crime scenes
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Mchunu: Police must be better prepared at crime scenes

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says officers should be better prepared when responding to crime scenes.

police Senzo Mchunu festive season
Senzo Mchunu/Facebook


He was speaking at the funeral service of a slain cop in Hammersdale yesterday. 


Warrant officer Moses Ndlovu and his colleague, Danasagren Pather, were killed while responding to a shooting in the Cliffdale area, west of Durban last week. 


READ: Mchunu launches campaign to combat crime this festive


Mchunu says police should rather arrive late then show up ill prepared. " Whether its a robbery or a shooting, police officers must not show up to crime scenes alone and unarmed, they must think." 


He says Criminals will fear their presence, "When police respond to calls, they must do so in sufficient numbers and be well prepared." 


newswatch new banner 3

More on ECR

police Senzo Mchunu crimes

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.