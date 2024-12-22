Mchunu: Police must be better prepared at crime scenes





He was speaking at the funeral service of a slain cop in Hammersdale yesterday.





Warrant officer Moses Ndlovu and his colleague, Danasagren Pather, were killed while responding to a shooting in the Cliffdale area, west of Durban last week.





Mchunu says police should rather arrive late then show up ill prepared. " Whether its a robbery or a shooting, police officers must not show up to crime scenes alone and unarmed, they must think."





He says Criminals will fear their presence, "When police respond to calls, they must do so in sufficient numbers and be well prepared."



