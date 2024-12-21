Mchunu launches campaign to combat crime this festive

" We would want to see our mothers, our fathers, we would want to see out partners and importantly our children enjoying the rest of the days of this year, free of any threats, of crime or criminals, we want everybody to have the joy of being home among loved ones."





He launched a nationwide safety campaign yesterday





He's expected to launch his KZN leg of the tour in Hammarsdale today, where two police officers were killed in a shooting last week.





Moses Ndlovu, one of the officers killed, being laid to rest today, which the Minister is expected to attend.





Addressing a police parade in the Western Cape yesterday, Mchunu said police are already doing the work of busting criminals.





" We have to drive them to the sea and make sure they don't belong in our communities and everybody must abide to the law," says Mchunu.



