Mchunu announces decrease in contact crimes

Mchunu released the crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year in Johannesburg on Monday.

"Focusing on contact crime, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5,8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8,8%,” the minister said.

"Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1%, while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively."

He said there had been a 5.1 per cent drop in 17 serious crimes reported in communities.





READ: Mom, son shot dead in PMB home

But increases were seen in the areas of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and commercial crime areas.

"Among the 17 community-reported crime categories monitored, the only increases were observed in attempted murder, assault GBH and commercial crime, which rose by 2.2%, 1.0% and 18.5%, respectively,” said Mchunu.





“Despite these gains, the persistence of high crime rates underscores the urgency of doubling our efforts in law enforcement, prevention, and community involvement."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)