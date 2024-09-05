Mbeki concerned over levels of violence in SA

"I have been saying to people that this country, for some reason, is exceedingly violent. The levels of violence in this country against a person is too high," he said.

Mbeki spoke during discussions with students at UNISA in Pretoria on Wednesday.





READ: Crime stats: Almost 6,200 people murdered between April, June

He said the number of young women and men losing their lives to violence is frightening.

"If you look at a particular age cohort up to 29 years, you will find that the biggest cause of death is unnatural causes.





"So if you take a particular age cohort, you would find the number of young men who get killed is intolerably high, Within that group you would find women being killed intolerably high."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)