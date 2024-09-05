Mbeki concerned over levels of violence in SA
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Former president Thabo Mbeki has raised concerns about the alarming levels of violence in the country, particularly against young people.
"I have been saying to people that this country, for some reason, is exceedingly violent. The levels of violence in this country against a person is too high," he said.
Mbeki spoke during discussions with students at UNISA in Pretoria on Wednesday.
He said the number of young women and men losing their lives to violence is frightening.
"If you look at a particular age cohort up to 29 years, you will find that the biggest cause of death is unnatural causes.
"So if you take a particular age cohort, you would find the number of young men who get killed is intolerably high, Within that group you would find women being killed intolerably high."
