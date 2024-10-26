Mbalula says MK Party 'rewarding Zuma's friends with positions'

"He is rewarding his friends, giving them positions, and they have isolated even the people who went to that party with the belief that they are going to work honestly for the party," said Mbalula.

Mbalula spoke ahead of a National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg on Friday.

The remarks come after the MK announced that former KZN Premier Willies Mchunu and Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will lead the party in KZN and Mpumalanga.

Mchunu resigned from the ANC three weeks ago.

READ: Willies Mchunu to lead MKP in KZN as Mkhwebane joins

"Mchunu has decided to leave the ANC. We wish him well in his endeavours. We are focused on rebuilding the ANC," added Mbalula.

The former Public Protector has explained her decision to join the MK Party.

The announcement came a week after she resigned from the EFF expressing intentions to focus on her family.

"I joined uMkhonto Wesizwe because I felt that it’s the home which understands the oppression, and the challenges which we are facing and fighting the captured systems," said Mkhwebane. So, I could relate with the constitution of uMkhonto Wesizwe." said Mkhwebane.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)