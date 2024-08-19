Mbalula: No guarantee ANC can regain KZN

The party had a dismal showing in the province in the May general elections.

It lost its majority, plummeting to just over 17 % of the vote.

The ANC is now the third biggest party in KZN after the Umkhonto weSizwe Party and Inkatha Freedom Party.

Members of the ANC’s National Working Committee, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, are in the province meeting with all regions.





READ: ANC denies plans to disband KZN structures

Mbalula told reporters in Durban they are examining the state of the party's branches in KZN.

"The National Working Committee is currently in session where reports will be delivered by members of the working committee who were deployed to all eleven regions. We need real ANC people to lead the organisation and this election has paved the way for us to be decisive.

"It is not a guarantee that we will ever come back, as we are struggling to come back in the Western Cape. It is going to depend on what we do as a party."





