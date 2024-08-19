ANC denies plans to disband KZN structures

The party suffered a heavy blow in the May elections clinching 17% of the vote in the province.

Members of the national working committee, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, are in the province for a two-day engagement with all regions.

Speaking to reporters in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, the ANC's acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the visit is part of efforts to strengthen structures in KZN.

He says the same interventions are being carried out in other provinces.





"We are meeting structures of the ANC so that we hear from them and their understanding of the state of the organisation. There is no one that is arbitrarily under siege. There is no decision anywhere that says the PEC or whatever is going to be disbanded."

Godlimpi, meanwhile, dismissed claims that the ANC is planning on disbanding its KZN structures following the party's poor performance in May.

"We are meeting with all structures of the ANC, from branch executive committees to regional executive committees and the provincial executive committees. The leadership will witness the product of the conversation and only then will we deliberate. The NEC is not coming into KwaZulu-Natal ready and preparing an axe," said Godlimpi.