Manhunt for KZN matric pupil in murder case
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A manhunt's been launched for a matric pupil who allegedly killed another student in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.
It's understood the suspect stabbed the Grade 8 learner at the KwaMakhutha Comprehensive School on Friday.
The 17-year-old victim was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the motive for the attack is unknown.
"Police have opened a murder case for investigation. The suspect fled the scene after the incident is known."
This is the second stabbing incident to occur at a KZN school this week.
On Wednesday, a matric pupil was arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing another learner outside a school in Merebank.
