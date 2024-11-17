Manhunt for KZN matric pupil in murder case

It's understood the suspect stabbed the Grade 8 learner at the KwaMakhutha Comprehensive School on Friday.





The 17-year-old victim was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the motive for the attack is unknown.





"Police have opened a murder case for investigation. The suspect fled the scene after the incident is known."





This is the second stabbing incident to occur at a KZN school this week.





On Wednesday, a matric pupil was arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing another learner outside a school in Merebank.





