 Manhunt for KZN matric pupil in murder case
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Manhunt for KZN matric pupil in murder case

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A manhunt's been launched for a matric pupil who allegedly killed another student in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Crime Scene
Crime scene/Pixabay

It's understood the suspect stabbed the Grade 8 learner at the KwaMakhutha Comprehensive School on Friday.


The 17-year-old victim was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.  


KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the motive for the attack is unknown.


"Police have opened a murder case for investigation. The suspect fled the scene after the incident is known." 


This is the second stabbing incident to occur at a KZN school this week.


On Wednesday, a matric pupil was arrested for allegedly robbing and stabbing another learner outside a school in Merebank.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.