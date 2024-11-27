Matric marking set to begin soon

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says the 181 marking centres across the country have been audited and are ready to welcome some 50 000 markers.

She says there were few disruptions during the exams.

"Inclement weather in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga disrupted exams for some learners. In the Eastern Cape alone 319 learners were unable to write due to flooding, but contingency plans were made they are now able to rewrite those exams."





Chief Director of National Assessment, Rufus Poliah, says this year's exams have caused them to look at the weather with greater intensity.

"A Geography teacher by training was able to provide us with weather reports, predicting what the weather conditions would be for the week and we shared this with our provinces this helped us to prepare more effectively for weather conditions relating to rain, storms, high temperature and wind. We even go to a point at looking at the dam levels."





