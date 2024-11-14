Police nab teen for Durban school stabbing
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police have
arrested a matric pupil on a charge of attempted murder.
The student was taken in, following a stabbing incident outside a school in Merebank, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
A fellow pupil was left severely wounded.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the victim's school bag was stolen during the attack.
He says suspect is also facing a robbery charge.
"Police in Wentworth have arrested a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked a 15-year-old boy and stabbed him multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment."
