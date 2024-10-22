Matric exams off to smooth start in rainy KZN
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KwaZulu-Natal's Education Department says the
first day of matric exams went relatively well, despite the rainy weather.
"We started by going to monitor one of our schools in the province, accompanied by the Premier of KZN with the MEC in the Head of Department," says provincial spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.
Mahlambi says when it comes to results, they are not expecting anything less than 90%.
On Monday, over 800,000 learners across the country sat for an English Paper III.
Minenhle Ngcobo was one of the pupils sat for their exam, and said she found herself in a bit of trouble.
"It was going smoothly, until I turned the page and found the letter of application, my heart sank. Panic sat in but I took a deep breath and began writing with flow and my confidence was with each sentence."
READ: KZN premier: All efforts made to ensure smooth matric exams
Phethokuhle Makhoba said he had no issue with the paper.
"It was nice, maybe it because it was a first paper. It is after all an additional language, maybe it was easy I'm not but I know it will get tougher."
Jared Maharaj also wrote Afrikaans on Monday afternoon. He says the paper surprised him.
"I wrote the Afrikaans, which I thought I would struggle even though I studied. It was an amazing paper, the paper was long but I went through it quickly and I enjoyed writing it."
