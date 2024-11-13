Maternity benefit applicants warned about scam

According to spokesperson Teboho Thejane, scammers have been impersonating department officials.

He says they contact applicants and their employers and request payments to release apparent "vouchers or funds".

Thejane says some people have already fallen victim to the scheme.

He says all the department's services are free.

"The scammers typically request payment via a Capitec Bank pin, claiming it is required to process the benefits. They are obtaining information by deceiving employers into believing that they represent the department and asking for the personal details of employees who have applied for these benefits.

"Clients should not share any personal financial information in response to unsolicited calls. Should you receive any suspicious communication, contact the Department of Employment and Labour immediately."









