 Maternity benefit applicants warned about scam
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Maternity benefit applicants warned about scam

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Department of Employment and Labour has issued a warning about a new scam targeting individuals who have applied for maternity benefits.

Scam alert WhatsApp voice note image
Scam alert WhatsApp voice note image / iStock / Canva

According to spokesperson Teboho Thejane, scammers have been impersonating department officials.

 

He says they contact applicants and their employers and request payments to release apparent "vouchers or funds".

 

Thejane says some people have already fallen victim to the scheme.

 

He says all the department's services are free.

 READ: Two CIT guards injured in N2 heist

"The scammers typically request payment via a Capitec Bank pin, claiming it is required to process the benefits. They are obtaining information by deceiving employers into believing that they represent the department and asking for the personal details of employees who have applied for these benefits.

 

"Clients should not share any personal financial information in response to unsolicited calls. Should you receive any suspicious communication, contact the Department of Employment and Labour immediately."



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.